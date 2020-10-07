Mia Simpson • Lafayette field hockey

A senior forward, Simpson racked up seven goals and four assists, netting points in all five Lancers’ victories last week, to keep them unbeaten. The highlight was a four-goal game in a 5-0 win over Marquette. She also figured prominently in the scoring in a 2-1 win over Summit (1 goal, 1 assist), a 6-0 victory over Parkway West (1 goal, 1 assist), a 2-1 win over Marquette (1 assist) and a 7-0 triumph over Eureka (1 goal, 1 assist). A four-year starter, Simpson has been named all-conference the past three seasons and has committed to play at Lindenwood University. She is also a forward on the Lafayette lacrosse team.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.