Michael Teason • CBC football

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior middle linebacker who has committed to Missouri State, Teason led the Cadets’ defensive stand as they stormed back from a 14-12 halftime deficit to defeat Liberty North 46-21 in a Class 6 state semifinal. He made a team-leading 19 tackles, including three sacks. A second-year starter at middle linebacker after playing safety and outside linebacker earlier in his high school career, Teason runs like a wide receiver and plays sideline to sideline. He is the defensive player of the year in the Metro Catholic Conference and leads the Cadets in tackles with 91, including five sacks, and 14 total for a loss.

