Michael Wheeler, De Smet

Michael Wheeler, De Smet football

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior, Wheeler capped off his only season as the Spartans starting quarterback by leading them to the Class 6 state championship. In a 35-20 win over Joplin in the title game at Faurot Field in Columbia, he hit on 17 of 25 passes for 206 yards and two scores. He also rushed for a career-best 66 yards and one score. Wheeler engineered a comeback that saw the Spartans reel off 28 consecutive points after falling behind 20-7 in the second quarter. Wheeler threw TD passes of 6 and 24 yards and ran 3 yards for a score. Wheeler threw for 1,407 yards and 20 TDs with just three interceptions this season.