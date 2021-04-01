A 6-foot, 167-pound junior quarterback, Hopkins completed 19 of 30 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-27 win over Hazelwood Central. It was the second consecutive victory for McCluer over Hazelwood Central this century after 20 successive losses. Hopkins threw a 72-yard TD pass in the first quarter, a 27-yarder in the third quarter and had fourth-quarter strikes of 11 and 48 yards. In three games this season, Hopkins is completing 61.7 percent of his passes and has thrown for 871 yards and six touchdowns. It is Hopkins’ first season at the controls under center on a full-time basis. Hopkins also plays basketball and baseball.
Micheal Hopkins • McCluer Football