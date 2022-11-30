Miles McVay • East St. Louis football

A 6-foot-7, 343-pound right tackle and the biggest cornerstone of a loaded offensive line who has verbally committed to Alabama, McVay paved the way for the Flyers’ run to the Class 6A state championship. This year’s title, the 2019 title and the 2021 runner-up finish were built in large part on the back of the Flyers offensive line. McVay, who has the natural power and strength to be a dominating run blocker, also is skilled enough as a pass protector to handle speed rushers. He and his linemates were a force that no in-state opponent could match this season. McVay is a first-team all-conference selection and the top player in the Post-Dispatch Super 30 recruiting countdown.