A senior defenseman, Geiser capped a remarkable postseason performance by scoring both goals — including the game winner in sudden-death overtime — as the Spartans beat St. Louis University High 2-1 in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship game at Centene Community Ice Center. It was De Smet’s 15th Challenge Cup title but first since 2010. Geiser did not score a goal and had one assist in 18 appearances during the regular season but then had a team-best five goals to go along with two assists in eight postseason games. He had the lone goal in a 1-0 elimination-game victory against Kirkwood to reach the title game. Against SLUH, Geiser put De Smet ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal in the second period and provided the title-clincher just 1 minute and 39 seconds into overtime.