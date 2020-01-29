Molly Diekemper • Carlyle basketball
Molly Diekemper • Carlyle basketball

A 6-foot senior forward, Diekemper poured in 45 points, just two shy of tying the school record for points in a single game, in a 58-49 road victory against Sandoval. She hit 17 of 21 (81 percent) shots from the field and was 11 of 13 (85 percent) from the free-throw line. She also contributed seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks in that game. In the Indians’ next game, Diekemper had 19 points and five rebounds in a 50-49 loss to Wood River. Diekemper, who was an all-tournament selection at Litchfield and Lebanon, is averaging 17.7 points and 7.5 rebounds and has signed to play volleyball at Kaskaskia College.

