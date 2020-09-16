Molly Prichard • Pacific softball

A sophomore first baseman and cleanup hitter, Prichard hit two home runs and drove in seven runs in a 15-2 win over St. James. She hit a three-run shot off the foul pole in the third inning and then hit a long grand slam in the fourth. Two days prior, Prichard went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in a 9-0 victory over New Haven. Overall, Prichard is batting .409 and is among the area leaders in RBI (13) and slugging percentage (.773). Last season as a freshman, Prichard saw action as a designated player in a senior-laden Pacific lineup. She also plays basketball for Pacific.
