Monet Witherspoon • John Burroughs basketball

A 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, Witherspoon was a vital cog on a Burroughs team that won its first state championship. In a 54-46 victory over St. Joseph Benton in the Class 4 championship game, she had 16 points and four rebounds. She had 14 points and four rebounds in a 51-37 semifinal win over St. James. Her biggest offensive performance of the postseason was a 25-point game in a quarterfinal victory over Hallsville. A first-team all-conference and second-team all-district selection, Witherspoon averaged a team-high 5.3 rebounds to go along with 12 points this season. She also plays volleyball.