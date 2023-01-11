Monet Witherspoon • John Burroughs basketball

A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Witherspoon helped the Bombers capture the title of their own John Burroughs Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 59-26 win over Visitation in the championship game, she scored a game-high 19 points, pulled down five rebounds and made four assists and three steals. She had a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 69-28 first-round win over McCluer North and had 11 points and five rebounds in a 67-20 semifinal win over Orchard Farm. An all-tournament selection at Lutheran St. Charles and Visitation, Witherspoon is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.