Mya Bethany • Rosati-Kain softball

A senior pitcher, Bethany threw two no-hitters on consecutive days and went 6-for-11 at the plate last week for the Kougars, who won all six of their regular-season games. She no-hit Notre Dame, striking out 19, and went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in a 3-0 win. Bethany then held St. Joseph’s hitless, fanning 12 and stealing four bases in a 1-0 victory. Bethany has lowered her ERA to a miniscule 0.22 and struck out 59 in four games last week, including a 20-strikeout performance against Nerinx Hall. A 2019 all-region honoree, Bethany has committed to continue her softball career at Lindenwood University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.