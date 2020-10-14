 Skip to main content
Mya Bethany • Rosati-Kain softball
A senior pitcher, Bethany threw two no-hitters on consecutive days and went 6-for-11 at the plate last week for the Kougars, who won all six of their regular-season games. She no-hit Notre Dame, striking out 19, and went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in a 3-0 win. Bethany then held St. Joseph’s hitless, fanning 12 and stealing four bases in a 1-0 victory. Bethany has lowered her ERA to a miniscule 0.22 and struck out 59 in four games last week, including a 20-strikeout performance against Nerinx Hall. A 2019 all-region honoree, Bethany has committed to continue her softball career at Lindenwood University.

