Myah King • Webster Groves softball
A junior third baseman, King led the Statesmen to a 4-3 nine-inning triumph over host Summit in a Class 4 state semifinal game, giving them a berth in their first state title game. King blooped a first-pitch, walk-off RBI single into left-center field to lift the Statemen to the win. She had belted a long solo home run in the third inning and also drew a walk. A second-year starter, King is batting .483 with an .800 slugging percentage, three home runs and 25 RBI. King’s performance has garnered her an all-district selection this season. She was a second-team all-conference selection last season.

