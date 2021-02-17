 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myles Estrada • Francis Howell Central basketball
0 comments

Myles Estrada • Francis Howell Central basketball

  • 0
Myles Estrada, Francis Howell Central

Myles Estrada, Francis Howell Central basketball

A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Estrada poured in a career high and game-high 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and a 7-of-8 showing from the free-throw line to lead the Spartans to a 75-68 overtime win over Troy. He also led Howell Central in scoring with 16 points and four assists in a 53-46 victory over Holt. A four-year starter, Estrada hit the 1,000-point mark as a junior and broke the Howell Central career scoring record this season. He currently has 1,209 points. A three-time all-district and two-time all-conference selection, Estrada is averaging 16.6 points with an 82.3 free-throw percentage, which is among the area leaders.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports