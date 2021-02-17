A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Estrada poured in a career high and game-high 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and a 7-of-8 showing from the free-throw line to lead the Spartans to a 75-68 overtime win over Troy. He also led Howell Central in scoring with 16 points and four assists in a 53-46 victory over Holt. A four-year starter, Estrada hit the 1,000-point mark as a junior and broke the Howell Central career scoring record this season. He currently has 1,209 points. A three-time all-district and two-time all-conference selection, Estrada is averaging 16.6 points with an 82.3 free-throw percentage, which is among the area leaders.
Myles Estrada • Francis Howell Central basketball