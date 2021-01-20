A sophomore who is wrestling in the 117-pound weight class, Middendorf has won 11 of her first 12 matches this season with all of her wins coming by fall. She won all three of her matches at the Hickman Duals and took first place at the challenging St Clair Tournament two days later, pinning her way through five matches. Most recently, she went 2-1 at Summit’s Sheri Lance Duals. Last season, Middendorf qualified for state in Parkway South’s first season of girls wrestling. She went 2-2 at the state tournament after finishing third at the district tournament.
Nadia Middendorf • Parkway South wrestling