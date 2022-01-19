Naida Abdijanovic • Mehlville wrestling

A senior, Abdijanovic won the championship of the 149-pound weight class at Summit’s Sherri Lance Invitational and picked up her 100th career victory en route to the title. She won all five of her tournament matches by fall, capping it off by pinning De Soto senior Hannah Eberhardt (27-2) in the first period at the 1:08 mark. It was the first tournament victory of the season for Abdijanovic, who placed fourth out of 64 wrestlers in her weight class at the Wonder Woman Tournament in late December. Abdijanovic, who is 21-4 with 16 pins this season, was 25-4 last season and finished as the state runner-up at 137 pounds.