A 5-foot-2 junior point guard, Simmons scored 16 points and was one of five Hawks who finished in double figures to lead them to a 79-60 win over Troy in a Class 5 quarterfinal. Simmons, who also handed out five assists, led Hazelwood Central into the quarterfinal by scoring a team-high 11 points and made six steals as the Hawks survived a tight sectional battle with Parkway Central for a 44-40 sectional win. A three-time all-conference honoree and an all-tournament selection at Hillsboro, Visitation and O’Fallon, Simmons averaged 11.5 points, four rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.8 steals this season. She also plays volleyball.
Nariyah Simmons • Hazelwood Central basketball
