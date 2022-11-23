Nash Kell • St. Dominic football

A 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior middle linebacker and center, Kell anchors a defense has not given up a touchdown since the start of district play and that shut out Parkway Central 29-0 in a Class 4 state quarterfinal. The Crusaders advanced to the first state semifinal appearance in in program history. In the quarterfinal win, Kell made five tackles, including two for a loss, and scored a defensive touchdown. With four minutes remaining until halftime, Kell burst through the line, blocked a punt, scooped it up and rumbled the final eight yards to put St. Dominic ahead 20-0. An all-conference honoree as a linebacker, Kell has 57 tackles and three sacks.