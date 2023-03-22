The 6-foot-5 junior forward enjoyed a breakout season that helped the Lions win their third state championship in four seasons and 10th overall. Davis tied for the team high with 15 points and also had four rebounds as Ritter rallied for a 58-54 victory against Pembroke Hill in the Class 5 semifinals. In the championship game, Davis scored 16 points to go along with team highs of four rebounds and three steals to help Ritter hold off Ladue 65-54. A third-year varsity player, Davis averaged 12 points per game to go along with team-leading averages of 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals.