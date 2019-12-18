Natalie Bruns • Kirkwood basketball
0 comments

Natalie Bruns • Kirkwood basketball

  • 0
Natalie Bruns, Kirkwood

Natalie Bruns, Kirkwood basketball

In the same game, Bruns, a 6-foot senior forward, scorer her 1,000th career point and broke Kirkwood’s career blocked shots record with her 284th, eclipsing the previous mark set in 2017 by Lauryn Miller, who now plays at UCLA. Bruns achieved the milestones as part of a big performance (26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) in a 53-41 win over Westminster. She also scored 22 points, including the game-winning shot with five seconds to play, to lift the Pioneers to a come-from-behind 40-38 win over Ladue. A third-team All-Metro selection last season, Bruns has verbally committed to play basketball at New York University season.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports