In the same game, Bruns, a 6-foot senior forward, scorer her 1,000th career point and broke Kirkwood’s career blocked shots record with her 284th, eclipsing the previous mark set in 2017 by Lauryn Miller, who now plays at UCLA. Bruns achieved the milestones as part of a big performance (26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) in a 53-41 win over Westminster. She also scored 22 points, including the game-winning shot with five seconds to play, to lift the Pioneers to a come-from-behind 40-38 win over Ladue. A third-team All-Metro selection last season, Bruns has verbally committed to play basketball at New York University season.
Just In
Natalie Bruns • Kirkwood basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior forward, Schark starred at the Troy Invitational to lead the Vikings to the championship. Schark continued his ho…
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior inside linebacker, Doyle anchored a defense that helped the Crusaders go undefeated (14-0) to capture the school’…
A 6-foot-7 junior forward, Riley was named MVP of the Alton Redbird Tipoff Classic after leading the Panthers to the championship. He had 11 p…
A 5-foot-11 junior power forward, Ward had three double-doubles to lead the Hawks to the championship of the Winfield Tipoff Classic and was n…
A senior, Schueddig went 7-0 to win help the Warriors win the team title at Fox’s Ron Sauer Duals. It was the first time he had ever gone unde…
A 6-foot-7 senior guard/forward, Naeger was named MVP of the Valley Park Invitational after helping the Lancers win the championship. During t…
A junior, King pinned her way to the championship of the 120-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament. King’s performance helpe…
A senior, O’Connell won three events and placed second in another at the Ladue Invitational. She took first in the 50-yard freestyle (25.49), …