A 6-foot senior forward, Bruns led the Pioneers to sectional and quarterfinal victories to help Kirkwood earn its fourth trip to the Class 5 state semifinals in the last five years. In the 44-33 quarterfinal win over Poplar Bluff, Bruns led all scorers with 20 points and dominated the boards with a game-high 13 rebounds, while also adding three assists, three steals and five blocked shots. She had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 61-48 win over Marquette in the sectional round. Bruns was an all-tournament pick at Visitation, the Suburban Yellow Pool Conference player of the year and was selected to the Missouri vs. Illinois Riverwar High School All-Star Game.
Natalie Bruns • Kirkwood basketball