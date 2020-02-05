A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Iberg helped the Comets go 3-0 last week. She had a team-high 21 points to lift Greenville to a 45-28 win at Breese Central, then put up 14 points, four assists and three steals in a 70-39 win over Vandalia and closed out the week with 23 points and five steals in a 45-15 win against Staunton. An all-tournament selection at Lebanon during the holidays, Iberg is averaging 11.5 points, 2.7 assist and 2.5 steals. She was the first player off the bench last season on Greenville’s 30-2 team. Iberg is an all-conference volleyball player and is planning to play volleyball or basketball in college.
Natalie Iberg • Greenville basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself…
A 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard, Reed had two 20-plus point games to lead the Titans to a pair of victories last week. She scored 29 points, …
A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor broke the school record for points in a single game with a 53-point night in a 7…
A senior, Schultz won the championship of the 138-pound weight class in the Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational. He pinned is first two opponents in…
A 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, Rickermann came up big in a pair of wins over Jefferson County opponents last week. He had a double-double with 17…
A 6-foot junior forward, LaPorta was named MVP of the Highland Tournament after leading the Bulldogs to the championship, their third in the 3…
A 6-foot senior forward, Diekemper poured in 45 points, just two shy of tying the school record for points in a single game, in a 58-49 road v…
A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Hill had another big week to maintain his hold on the area scoring lead and help the Eagles to three victories. Hill,…
A senior, Clutter won the championship of the 125-pound weight class to help the Pirates capture the girls team title of their own St. Charles…