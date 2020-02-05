Natalie Iberg • Greenville basketball
A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Iberg helped the Comets go 3-0 last week. She had a team-high 21 points to lift Greenville to a 45-28 win at Breese Central, then put up 14 points, four assists and three steals in a 70-39 win over Vandalia and closed out the week with 23 points and five steals in a 45-15 win against Staunton. An all-tournament selection at Lebanon during the holidays, Iberg is averaging 11.5 points, 2.7 assist and 2.5 steals. She was the first player off the bench last season on Greenville’s 30-2 team. Iberg is an all-conference volleyball player and is planning to play volleyball or basketball in college.

