Natalie Peterson • Freeburg basketball

Natalie Peterson, Freeburg

Natalie Peterson, Freeburg basketball

A 6-foot junior guard and forward, Peterson led the Midgets to the championship of the Hillsboro Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 63-37 win over Cape Central in the championship game, she had 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists. She had 20 points and five rebounds in a 55-23 first-round win over the Blue Knights. A second-year starter, Peterson made the all-tournament team at Sparta in November and was the MVP of the Midgets’ game against Highland in the Highland Shootout in early January. Last season, she earned all-conference honors and also competes in track and field in the spring.

