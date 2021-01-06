A 6-foot-2 sophomore forward, Potts scored 90 points over the four-game Visitation Christmas Tournament to earn MVP honors of the 16-team event. Potts’ performance led Incarnate Word to its third successive Visitation title and its 14th in the last 17 years. The Red Knights held off a late rally by Westminster in the championship game to win 58-54 and Potts led all scorers with 25 points. She also pulled down 15 rebounds and made three steals and three blocks. A second-year starter and a second-team all-conference selection last season, Potts averaged 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocks in four tournament games.
Natalie Potts • Incarnate Word basketball