Natalie Potts • Incarnate Word basketball

Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word

Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word basketball

A 6-foot-2 junior forward, Potts helped the Red Knights capture the championship of the Webster Winter Challenge and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 71-54 win over Webster Groves in the championship game, she controlled the boards, pulling down 20 rebounds, in addition to scoring 17 points and handing out six assists. She had 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in a 77-52 semifinal win over Cardinal Ritter. Overall, Potts is averaging a team-high 19.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. Last season, she was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year and the Missouri Gatorade player of the year.

