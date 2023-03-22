Legend status was achieved by Potts in her four-year career on both team and individual levels, concluding last weekend with the Class 6 state championship. A 6-foot-2 senior forward, Potts scored 17 points to go along with nine rebounds and three points as the Red Knights beat Rock Bridge 57-30 in the title game, capping a 32-0 season. It gave Incarnate Word a nation-best 100th consecutive victory, sixth consecutive state championship and 13th overall — by far a state record. Potts also had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 67-29 win over Raytown in the Class 6 semifinals. Signed with the University of Nebraska, Potts finished her career with 2,049 points and 1,008 rebounds. The Red Knights posted a 117-4 record during her career.