A 6-foot-2 sophomore forward, Potts helped the Red Knights cap an unbeaten season (29-0) by capturing their record 11th state championship in their 20th trip to the final four. Potts came up huge in a 77-40 win over Staley in a Class 6 semifinal, scoring a game-high 24 points, grabbing eight rebounds and making four steals. She contributed 12 points, a game-best 11 rebounds and four steals to the Red Knights’ 58-37 win over Webster Groves in the championship. An all-district honoree and MVP of the Visitation Christmas Tournament, Potts finished the season among the area leaders in scoring (21.1), rebounding (9.2) and free throw percentage (78).
Natalie Potts • Incarnate Word basketball