Nate Kemp • St. Dominic baseball

A senior pitcher who will play baseball at Missouri S&T next season, Kemp is off to a 3-0 start for the Crusaders, who have won seven consecutive games. He has a 0.99 ERA and opponents are batting .190 against him. Last week against De Smet, Kemp pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out 13 in a 7-1 victory. In his next start this past Tuesday, he worked 5 1/3 innings, gave up one run on three hits and fanned 11 to lead the Crusaders to a 4-1 win over Borgia. It has been a breakout season for Kemp, who missed most of last season with a broken leg before returning for the district tournament.