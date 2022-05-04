Nate Pruneau • Crystal City baseball

A senior infielder and pitcher who is a Fontbonne University recruit, Pruneau helped the Hornets go 3-0 last week. In a 3-1 win over Jefferson, he was on base three times with two walks, a single and stolen base. He went 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch, two RBI and two stolen bases and pitched five innings to pick up the win in a 9-3 victory over Grandview. Pruneau capped off the week by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and a stolen base as the Hornets scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for an 11-10 walkoff win over Kingston. Overall, he is batting .531 with 16 RBI and nine stolen bases and is 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA.