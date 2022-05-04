 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nate Pruneau • Crystal City baseball

  • 0
Nate Pruneau, Crystal City

Nate Pruneau, Crystal City baseball

A senior infielder and pitcher who is a Fontbonne University recruit, Pruneau helped the Hornets go 3-0 last week. In a 3-1 win over Jefferson, he was on base three times with two walks, a single and stolen base. He went 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch, two RBI and two stolen bases and pitched five innings to pick up the win in a 9-3 victory over Grandview. Pruneau capped off the week by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and a stolen base as the Hornets scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for an 11-10 walkoff win over Kingston. Overall, he is batting .531 with 16 RBI and nine stolen bases and is 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News