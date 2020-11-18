Nathan DeGuentz • Duchesne football

A 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior who plays a number of roles for the Pioneers including linebacker, tight end, running back, special teams and holder on kicks, DeGuentz led the Pioneers to a 16-13 win over Lutheran St. Charles in the Class 2 District 2 final. He made a momentum-changing interception that propelled Duchesne to a comeback victory. Trailing 13-0 late in the second quarter, DeGuentz sniffed out a middle screen pass and returned it to the Lutheran St. Charles 11-yard line. It jump-started the Pioneers offense, which scored immediately to cut the deficit to 13-6 at halftime. He also finished the game with 10 tackles, three assists and one sack.
