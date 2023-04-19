A 6-foot-2 junior middle blocker, Finck helped lead the Panthers to the championship of the Fort Zumwalt South tournament as part of a seven-victory week. In all seven matches, Finck had 52 kills and only five errors on 71 attempts while also producing eight blocks and eight service aces. That included a season-high 11 kills in a three-set sweep of CBC, a total Finck matched against Francis Howell Central in pool play of the tournament. A first team all-Southwestern Conference player as a junior, Finck is among area leaders with an average of 2.97 kills and .65 blocks per set.