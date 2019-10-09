A junior, Lin helped Kirkwood win the team title at the 10-team Flyer Invitational at Lindbergh. He won individual titles with his best times of the season in the 100 butterfly with a mark of 53.25 and the 100 breaststroke in 59.48. He was also part of two relay wins in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Lin has helped Kirkwood go undefeated in dual meets this season. He has qualified for state in the 100 butterfly, the 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay. Last year, Lin finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke at the Class 2 state meet.
