A 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior quarterback, Horner hit brother Sam Horner on four scoring strikes to lead the Eagles to a 56-18 Cahokia Conference victory against Breese Central. The Horner brothers hooked up on a 39-yard scoring strike just 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the game. They connected on scoring tosses of 2 and 8 yards to push the lead to 28-6 midway through the second quarter. Nic Horner hit on 11 of 12 passes for 262 yards and six touchdowns, a single-game school record. Overall, Horner has passed for 1,175 yards and 17 touchdowns with just one interception. He has completed 70 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 164.1.
Most popular
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Notebook: Roosevelt's Porter remains missing from the sidelines; visitation, funeral services set for Vashon grad Mitchell
-
Red-hot Priory rolls to seventh successive win by knocking off MICDS
-
Missouri top 10 rankings
-
Shell-shocked Althoff overcomes slow start to outlast Mater Dei