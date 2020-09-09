Nicholas Cimmarusti • Francis Howell cross country

A senior, Cimmarusti won the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational, covering the 5-kilometer course at Pheasant Run Golf Course in 15 minutes, 45.69 seconds. He ran with the lead pack early, took the lead after the second mile and held off Timberland’s Trevor Peimann to win by a half-second. It was the first race of the season for Cimmarusti, who won his second consecutive GAC South championship last season and then went on to finish second in the district meet and fourth at the sectional before placing 48th in the Class 4 state meet. He also runs track, specializing in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
