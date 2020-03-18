A 6-foot, 155-pound senior goaltender, Niemeier made 31 saves to lead Vianney to a 3-2 win over CBC in the championship of in the Mid-States Challenge Cup at Enterprise Center and was named the game’s MVP. It is the third Mid-States championship for the Golden Griffins but first since 1996. Niemeier got his shoulder on a drive by Hunter Bulger, CBC’s leading scorer, late in the second period and made several saves as the Cadets turned up the pressure in the third looking for the equalizer. Niemeier had a 1.46 goals against average, a .916 save percentage and four shutouts this season. He was named to the Mid-States all-star team.
Nicholas Niemeier • Vianney hockey
