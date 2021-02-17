 Skip to main content
Nick Chambers • Holt wrestling
A sophomore, Chambers won the championship of the 113-pound weight class at the Class 4 District 4 tournament. He won two matches in the tournament, taking an 11-0 major decision in the semifinals before defeating Hickman sophomore Jacob Huggans 8-2 in the championship match. Chambers, who is 30-0 this season with 20 of his wins coming by fall or tech fall, also has first-place showings in the GAC Tournament, Cape Central Invitational and Hickman Tournament. At last season’s state tournament, Chambers posted a 2-2 record. He also plays soccer at Holt.

