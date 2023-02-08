The senior multi-sport standout rolled to the 170-pound division title in the Class 1A Roxana Regional, helping Cahokia claim the team championship with 224.5 points. A University of Missouri football signee, Deloach improved to 37-7 with two victories by fall at the regional tournament. He opened with a 48-second pin of Salem junior Carter Moore before winning at the 4:32 mark in the title match against Pinckneyville junior Kyle Kelly. Earlier this season, Deloach won the title at 165 pounds in the MICDS Eric Lewis Invitational. Deloach was one of seven Cahokia regional weight-class champions and will wrestle this weekend in the Class 1A Carterville Sectional with hopes of a second successive state berth.
Nick Deloach Jr. • Cahokia wrestling
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 5-foot-5 senior guard made her third all-tournament team of the season in helping the Mustangs to the title of last week's Lindbergh Tourn…
A 6-foot-5 junior forward, hit personal and career milestones during a 64-58 win over Hazelwood West to close out the Parkway West Showdown. K…
A senior who signed Wednesday to wrestle for Lindenwood University, Sanabria remained undefeated last weekend by winning the 130-pound title i…
A 5-foot-9 senior guard, Walker has helped the Junior Billikens win eight of nine games and pick up landmark victories against a pair of Metro…
Nicholl, a 6-foot-1 senior guard who averages 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, was named the tournament most valuable player while helping Winfie…