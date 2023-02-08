The senior multi-sport standout rolled to the 170-pound division title in the Class 1A Roxana Regional, helping Cahokia claim the team championship with 224.5 points. A University of Missouri football signee, Deloach improved to 37-7 with two victories by fall at the regional tournament. He opened with a 48-second pin of Salem junior Carter Moore before winning at the 4:32 mark in the title match against Pinckneyville junior Kyle Kelly. Earlier this season, Deloach won the title at 165 pounds in the MICDS Eric Lewis Invitational. Deloach was one of seven Cahokia regional weight-class champions and will wrestle this weekend in the Class 1A Carterville Sectional with hopes of a second successive state berth.