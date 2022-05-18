 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nick Figge • St. Louis U. High water polo

Nick Figge, SLUH

Nick Figge, SLUH water polo

A senior goalie, Figge helped the Junior Bills capture a record-extending 22nd Missouri Water Polo district championship. It was SLUH’s 13th title in the last 21 seasons, 19th in the last 35 but first since 2019. In a 13-8 win over defending champion Parkway West in the championship game, Figge made 10 saves, blocked two penalty shots — one each in the first and third quarters — and assisted on two goals. He made eight saves in a 10-8 semifinal win over Parkway Central. For the season, Figge, who was the Jr. Bills’ backup goalie last season and had not started a game prior to this year, posted a 19-3 record with 14.11 goals against average and a .864 save percentage.

