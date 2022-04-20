Nick Jansen • Althoff volleyball

A 6-foot-4 junior opposite side hitter, Jansen led the Crusaders to five victories in one day, culminating with the championship of the Sabre Invitational Tournament in Streamwood, Ill. In a two-set sweep of Wheeling in the championship match, Jansen pounded down 10 kills, made nine digs and served for two aces. He had 12 kills, four digs and six aces in a two-set semifinal win over Streamwood. Jansen also had big performances in pool play matches against Elgin (13 kills, 6 digs), Wheeling (12 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces) and Belvidere (11 kills, 4 digs). He leads the area in kill average (6.2 per set) and is among the leaders in aces (35 total).