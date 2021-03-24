 Skip to main content
Nick Kern • Vashon basketball
A 6-foot-6 senior guard, Kern helped the Wolverines capture their third consecutive state championship. In a 55-46 win over Westminster in the Class 4 title game, Kern led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Vashon clung to a 21-20 halftime lead, but Kern, who is headed to Virginia Commonwealth, sparked an 11-0 run in the second half to help the Wolverines claim their 12th overall championship, putting them alone in second place among all-time boys titles. He was coming off a 14-point, five-rebound performance in a semifinal win over Blair Oaks. An all-district selection, Kern averaged a team-high 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.

