Nicole Edmiaston • Freeburg softball

Nicole Edmiaston, Freeburg

Nicole Edmiaston, Freeburg softball

A junior first baseman, Edmiaston led the Midgets, who have only lost one game, to five more wins last week. In the five games, she batted .611 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI. Her week was highlighted by a big performance in a 23-2 win over Wood River, in which she went 6-for-6 with two doubles and two RBI. In a three-game stretch in April, she drove in 16 runs, including a season-high six against Roxana. Edmiaston leads the area in batting average (.686), home runs (10), RBI (51), slugging percentage (1,286) and on-base percentage (.711). Last season, she earned first-team All-Metro, all-state and all-conference honors.

Tags

News