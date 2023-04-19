The reigning All-Metro spring softball player of the year, who has signed to continue her career at Florida Southwestern, hit her area-leading sixth home run of the year during an 8-3 Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division victory against Columbia to help push along a win streak that has reached 16 games. A senior who plays first base and also pitches, Edmiaston went 2 for 4 with four RBI in the win over Columbia after going 2 for 4 with two RBI and a double in a 12-1 win against Breese Central. For the season, she ranks among area leaders with a .542 batting average and her 26 RBI are second in the area only to teammate Samantha Roulanaitis.