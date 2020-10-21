Nicole Johnson • Edwardsville golf

A sophomore, Johnson won Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional at the University of Illinois Orange Golf Course with a 3-under-par 69, tied for area’s second-best score in relation to par. She had one eagle, four birdies, 11 pars, one bogey, one double bogey, hit 10 greens in regulation and four fairways. Johnson’s regular season was highlighted by a victory in the Southwestern Conference Tournament, where she shot a 1-over 72 on Day 1 at Belk Park and a 1-under 71 on Day 2 at Far Oaks to win by a stroke. She also tied for the first place at the O’Fallon Invitational and took second at the Alton Invitational on a scorecard playoff.
