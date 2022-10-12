Nicole Johnson • Edwardsville golf

A senior who has verbally committed to play at Middle Tennessee State, Johnson fired a two-day total of 6-under-par 138 to win the Illinois Class 2A individual championship by four strokes at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Johnson became the first Edwardsville girls golfer to win a state title and she is just the fifth player from the Metro East to win a girls golf individual state title. Johnson's total of 138 was the second-lowest by a large-schools player in the history of the state tourney and third-lowest overall. Johnson, who won 10 tournaments this season, took first in the sectional tournament with a 6-under 66 and captured a regional championship.