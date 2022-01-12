Nilavan Jotham Daniels • Chaminade basketball

A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Daniels knocked down seven 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high 25 points as the Red Devils eclipsed the century mark, defeating Yorkville Christian 103-59 at the Highland Shootout. Daniels was 7-for-11 (73 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and also contributed five rebounds and four assists. He also made big contributions an 84-48 win over Althoff (13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals) and in a loss to Cardinal Hayes, N.Y. (11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals) in the Hoophall South Classic in Arkansas. A two-year starter, Daniels is averaging 13.6 points, a team-high 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals.