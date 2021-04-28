A sophomore midfielder and forward, Preusser had four goals in two games to lead the Markers to a pair of victories. Against Lafayette, she carried the offensive load by netting a hat trick with goals in the 20th, 50th, and 70th minutes in a 3-1 win. The following day, she scored in the 15th minute and the Markers held off Incarnate Word for a 1-0 triumph. Pruesser had a recent streak of five consecutive games with points, including an assist in Monday’s 3-1 win over Kirkwood, and leads the Markers in scoring with five goals and nine assists for 19 points. She also plays club soccer for the Sporting STL Red Devils.
Nina Preusser • Nerinx Hall soccer