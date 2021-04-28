 Skip to main content
Nina Preusser • Nerinx Hall soccer
A sophomore midfielder and forward, Preusser had four goals in two games to lead the Markers to a pair of victories. Against Lafayette, she carried the offensive load by netting a hat trick with goals in the 20th, 50th, and 70th minutes in a 3-1 win. The following day, she scored in the 15th minute and the Markers held off Incarnate Word for a 1-0 triumph. Pruesser had a recent streak of five consecutive games with points, including an assist in Monday’s 3-1 win over Kirkwood, and leads the Markers in scoring with five goals and nine assists for 19 points. She also plays club soccer for the Sporting STL Red Devils.

