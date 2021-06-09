Noah Hargraves • Fort Zumwalt West baseball

A senior pitcher who has signed with Jefferson College, Hargraves helped the Jaguars to a second-place finish in Class 6. In an 11-0 state semifinal win in five innings over Jefferson City, he pitched a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts and went 3 for 3 with four RBI. He had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run double in the second. He keyed the Jaguars’ come-from-behind 7-6 quarterfinal win over Francis Howell, igniting a late-inning rally by doubling to break up a no-hitter as West erased a 6-0 deficit. A first-team all-conference and all-district selection, Hargraves went 10-2 with a 1.72 ERA on the mound and batted .324 with 10 RBI.