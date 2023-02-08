The 6-foot-3 senior guard made plenty of memories by tying Hillsboro’s single-game scoring record of 50 points during a 105-102 victory against rival Festus in triple overtime. Holland also had five rebounds and four assists against Festus. Earlier in the week, he poured in another 33 points and four assists in a 67-64 nonconference victory against Summit. A three-year varsity starter, Holland earned first team all-conference and all-district accolades as a junior. He eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career Jan. 27 against Fox. For the season, Holland ranks among Jefferson County Activities Association Large School leaders with an average of 16.3 points per game. He’s also a standout track and field athlete.
Noah Holland • Hillsboro basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 5-foot-5 senior guard made her third all-tournament team of the season in helping the Mustangs to the title of last week's Lindbergh Tourn…
A 6-foot-5 junior forward, hit personal and career milestones during a 64-58 win over Hazelwood West to close out the Parkway West Showdown. K…
A senior who signed Wednesday to wrestle for Lindenwood University, Sanabria remained undefeated last weekend by winning the 130-pound title i…
A 5-foot-9 senior guard, Walker has helped the Junior Billikens win eight of nine games and pick up landmark victories against a pair of Metro…
Nicholl, a 6-foot-1 senior guard who averages 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, was named the tournament most valuable player while helping Winfie…