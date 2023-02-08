The 6-foot-3 senior guard made plenty of memories by tying Hillsboro’s single-game scoring record of 50 points during a 105-102 victory against rival Festus in triple overtime. Holland also had five rebounds and four assists against Festus. Earlier in the week, he poured in another 33 points and four assists in a 67-64 nonconference victory against Summit. A three-year varsity starter, Holland earned first team all-conference and all-district accolades as a junior. He eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career Jan. 27 against Fox. For the season, Holland ranks among Jefferson County Activities Association Large School leaders with an average of 16.3 points per game. He’s also a standout track and field athlete.