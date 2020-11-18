 Skip to main content
Nolan Schulte • Whitfield soccer
A sophomore forward, Schulte scored five times to lead the Warriors to an 8-0 win over Lone Jack in a Class 1 state semifinal at Lee's Summit North High in suburban Kansas City. The best game of Schulte’s high school career gave him the Whitfield team lead with 19 goals, surging ahead of junior teammate James Milgie, who has 16. Schulte notched a hat trick in the first half and added two more goals in the second half. Schulte also scored three goals and assisted on another in a 5-2 quarterfinal win over Lutheran St. Charles. He has a team-leading five game-winning goals for Whitfield, which plays Southern Boone at noon Friday in the Class 1 state final in Springfield.

