Nolan Schulte • Whitfield soccer

A junior forward and team captain, Schulte scored four goals to lead the Warriors to a 6-0 victory over O'Fallon Christian in a Class 2 state quarterfinal game. He got Whitfield off to a quick start with goals in the 6th and 15th minutes. On both goals, Schulte made back door runs, took a pass at the top of the 6-yard box and beat the keeper. He added a goal early in the second half and capped the victory by scoring with 15 minutes to play. Schulte helped the Warriors advance in district tournament play by scoring an overtime goal to beat Orchard Farm 3-2 in the semifinals. He has a team-leading 21 goals and is an all-region nominee.