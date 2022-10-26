Nolan Sipple • St. Pius X football

A 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior running back and linebacker, Sipple had 20 carries for 264 yards, had two rushing touchdowns and made three tackles to lead the Lancers to a 27-18 I-55 Conference win over Perryville. Sipple gave St. Pius X the early jump by scoring on runs of 31 and 11 yards in the first quarter to give the Lancers a 14-0 lead. But Perryville scored the next 18 points to grab the lead, only to see the Lancers score the game’s final 13 points to secure the win. Overall, Sipple has rushed for 482 and four touchdowns with an average of 10.3 yards per carry. He also plays volleyball and is into motocross and other extreme sports.